WestJet interdira les anti-masques sur ses vols

AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 28, 2018 a Westjet plane lands at La Guardia International Airport in New York. - A passenger jet taking winter-weary Canadians to Jamaica for a sunny holiday was forced to turn back after a passenger falsely claimed to have the coronavirus, the airline said February 4, 2020. The Westjet flight to Montego Bay was diverted to Toronto on Monday "due to an unruly guest," spokesman Morgan Bell told AFP. According to reports, the man stood almost halfway through the four-hour flight carrying 243 passengers and, while taking selfies, declared that he had contracted the virus that has infected more than 20,400 and killed 425. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)