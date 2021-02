Voici tout ce qu'il faut savoir sur le passeport vaccinal que pourrait créer Québec

AFP

A woman shows her "green pass" (proof of being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus) before entering a gym and pool facility, in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, on February 21, 2021. - Israel took a step towards normalcy today, re-opening a raft of businesses and services from pandemic lockdowns, but with some only available to fully vaccinated "green pass" holders. Nearly three million people, almost a third of Israel's population, have received the two recommended doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the world's quickest inoculation pace per capita. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)