Vous avez une PS5 ou une Xbox Series X à la maison et vous êtes en manque de jeux? Réjouissez-vous, puisque le mois de mars arrive avec plusieurs relectures next-gen de titres parus au cours des derniers mois.

Que ce soit Yakuza: Like A Dragon sur la PS5 ou Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+ 2 ou Marvel's Avengers à la fois sur la PS5 et la Xbox Series X/S, une variété de jeux aura ainsi droit à une petite cure de jouvence au cours des prochaines semaines.

Quelques titres originaux bien attendus verront aussi le jour en mars, comme le jeu coopératif It Takes Two, sur PlayStation, Xbox et PC, et Monster Hunter Rise, sur la Switch.

Sans plus attendre, voici les jeux qui sortiront en mars 2021 sur consoles et PC:

1er mars

A Gilder’s Journey – Switch

Foregone – PC

Gunslugs 2 – Switch

PixelJunk Raiders – Stadia

Teamfight Manager – PC

2 mars

Ground Zero: Texas - Nuclear Edition – PS4, PC

Harvest Moon: One World — PS4, Switch

Maquette – PS4, PS5, PC

Monster Jam Steel Titans – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Neptunia Virtual Stars – PS4

PAKO Caravan – Switch

Yakuza: Like A Dragon – PS5

3 mars

3 Out Of 10: Season 1 – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Cave Bad – PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles [Accès anticipé] – PC

GraviFire – Xbox One

Revita [Accès anticipé] – PC

Scrapnaut – PC

Sir Lovelot – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wind Peaks – Switch

4 mars

Counter Recon: The First Mission – Switch

Duel On Board – Switch

Estranged: The Departure – Switch

Everhood – Switch, PC

Forestry - The Simulation – Switch

Give It Up! Bouncy – Switch

Gnosia – Switch

Into A Dream – Switch

Kill It With Fire – PS4, Xbox One, Switch

The Life And Suffering Of Sir Brante – PC

Loop Hero – PC, Mac

Mail Mole – Switch

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition – PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians – Switch

Ranch Simulator – PC

Ruinverse – Switch

Sea of Solitude: Director’s Cut – Switch

Sticky Monsters – Switch

Super Metboy! – Switch

Task Force Delta - Afghanistan – Switch

5 mars

American Wild Hunting – Switch

Antonball Deluxe – PC

Asdivine Cross – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Doug Hates His Job – Switch

NENA – Switch

Postal Redux – PS4

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition – PS4, Xbox One, Switch

8 mars

The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition [DLC] – PC, Mac, Stadia

9 mars

Apex Legends – Switch

Gensou Skydrift – PS4

Stronghold: Warlords – PC

11 mars

Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse – Switch, PC

Doodle Devil: 3volution – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 4 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia

12 mars

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time – PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Drive Buy – Switch, PC

Pascal’s Wager: Definitive Edition – PC

16 mars

The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition [DLC] – PS4, Xbox One

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Switch

Monster Truck Championship – PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Mundaun – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Mac

R.B.I. Baseball 21 – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, iOS, Android

Samurai Shodown – Xbox Series X/S

Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited – Switch, PC

Stubbs the Zombie: Rebel Without a Pulse – Switch

18 mars

Cartel Tycoon [Accès anticipé] – PC

Marvel's Avengers – PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Minute of Islands – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Neurodeck – Switch, PC

19 mars

Can't Drive This – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – Switch

Root Film – PS4, Switch

23 mars

Ground Zero Texas - Nuclear Edition – PS4, PC

Overcooked! All You Can Eat – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – PC

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town – Switch

24 mars

Love Live! School Idol Festival: After School Activity Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!! – PS4

Tales from the Borderlands – Switch

25 mars

Black Legend – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Dandy Ace – PC

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – Xbox One, PC

26 mars

Balan Wonderworld – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

It Takes Two – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Monster Hunter Rise – Switch

Spacebase Startopia – PS4, Xbox One, PC

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+ 2 – PS5, Xbox Series X/S

29 mars

Neptunia Virtual Stars – PC

30 mars

Evil Genius 2: World Domination – PC

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix – PC

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix – PC

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – PC

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind – PC

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – PC

Narita Boy – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

31 mars

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance – PC

Fallen Knight – PC

Quelque part en mars, si on est chanceux

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – PS4, PS5, PC, Mac, Stadia

Tunche – Xbox One, Switch, PC

