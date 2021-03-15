Oscars: Borat 2 nommé pour deux prix, Mank domine
Même si à peu près 12 films sont parus en 2020 au cinéma, la cérémonie des Oscars aura tout de même lieu à la fin avril.
Blague à part, l’Académie américaine des arts et sciences du cinéma a dévoilé ce lundi la liste des nommés pour la 93e édition de soirée de remise de prix et force est d’admettre qu’en cette année un peu particulière, les plateformes de diffusion sur demande y dominent.
Avec dix nominations, on retrouve Mank de David Fincher, produit par Netflix, en tête de liste. Pas loin derrière, en lice pour six prix, se trouvent plusieurs autres longs-métrages, comme Nomadland de Chloe Zhao, The Father de Florian Zeller, The Trial of the Chicago Seven d’Aaron Sorkin, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari et Sound of Metal.
Autre surprise, mais non la moindre, Borat 2, la satire avec Sacha Baron Cohen, récolte tout de même deux mentions, dont une dans la catégorie de la meilleure actrice de soutien grâce à la performance de Maria Bakalova. Incroyable!
En tout cas, ça risque de mettre un peu de piquant dans la cérémonie, qui sera présentée le 25 avril prochain.
D’ici là, voici la liste complète des nommés.
Meilleur film
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Meilleur acteur dans un rôle principal
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Meilleure actrice dans un rôle principal
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Meilleur acteur dans un rôle de soutien
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago Seven
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Meilleure actrice dans un rôle de soutien
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Meilleure réalisation
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Meilleur direction photo
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Meilleur scénario adapté
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
Meilleur scénario original
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Meilleur montage
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Meilleur film étranger
- Another Round
- Better Days
- Collective
- The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Meilleur film d’animation
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Meilleur court-métrage d’animation
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens
- Opera
- Yes People
Meilleur musique – chanson originale
- Fight For You dans Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice dans The Trial of the Chicago Seven
- Husavik dans Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Io Si dans The Life Ahead
- Speak Now dans One Night in Miami
Meilleure musique – trame sonore
- Da Five Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
Meilleur son
- Greyhound
- Sound of Metal
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
Meilleur documentaire
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
Meilleur court-métrage documentaire
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song For Latasha
Meilleur maquillage et coiffure
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Meilleurs costumes
- Emma
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Meilleur court-métrage
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
Meilleurs décors
- The Father
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
Meilleurs effets spéciaux
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet