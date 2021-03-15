Oscars: Borat 2 nommé pour deux prix, Mank domine

Partager







Même si à peu près 12 films sont parus en 2020 au cinéma, la cérémonie des Oscars aura tout de même lieu à la fin avril.

• À lire aussi: Borat 2: Sacha Baron Cohen remercie son garde du corps lors de sa victoire aux Golden Globes

Blague à part, l’Académie américaine des arts et sciences du cinéma a dévoilé ce lundi la liste des nommés pour la 93e édition de soirée de remise de prix et force est d’admettre qu’en cette année un peu particulière, les plateformes de diffusion sur demande y dominent.

Avec dix nominations, on retrouve Mank de David Fincher, produit par Netflix, en tête de liste. Pas loin derrière, en lice pour six prix, se trouvent plusieurs autres longs-métrages, comme Nomadland de Chloe Zhao, The Father de Florian Zeller, The Trial of the Chicago Seven d’Aaron Sorkin, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari et Sound of Metal.

Autre surprise, mais non la moindre, Borat 2, la satire avec Sacha Baron Cohen, récolte tout de même deux mentions, dont une dans la catégorie de la meilleure actrice de soutien grâce à la performance de Maria Bakalova. Incroyable!

En tout cas, ça risque de mettre un peu de piquant dans la cérémonie, qui sera présentée le 25 avril prochain.

D’ici là, voici la liste complète des nommés.

Meilleur film

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Meilleur acteur dans un rôle principal

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Meilleure actrice dans un rôle principal

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Meilleur acteur dans un rôle de soutien

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Meilleure actrice dans un rôle de soutien

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Meilleure réalisation

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Meilleur direction photo

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Meilleur scénario adapté

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Meilleur scénario original

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Meilleur montage

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Meilleur film étranger

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Meilleur film d’animation

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Meilleur court-métrage d’animation

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens

Opera

Yes People

Meilleur musique – chanson originale

Fight For You dans Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice dans The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Husavik dans Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Io Si dans The Life Ahead

Speak Now dans One Night in Miami

Meilleure musique – trame sonore

Da Five Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Meilleur son

Greyhound

Sound of Metal

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Meilleur documentaire

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Meilleur court-métrage documentaire

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

Meilleur maquillage et coiffure

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Meilleurs costumes

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Meilleur court-métrage

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Meilleurs décors

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Meilleurs effets spéciaux

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Suivez-nous sur Twitch!