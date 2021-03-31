Partager







Croyez-le ou non, le printemps est enfin là. Le soleil brille, les oiseaux reviennent tranquillement de leurs vacances... et les jeux dans tout ça? Ne vous inquiétez pas, ils continuent à sortir même s’il commence à faire beau.à

Certes, ce n’est peut-être pas l’abondance, mais quelques grosses pointures, comme New Pokémon Snap sur Switch et Returnal sur PS5, arrivent en avril. Il y a même MLB The Show qui débarque pour la première fois sur Xbox!

Avril sera également un bon moment pour découvrir ici et là de sympathiques jeux indépendants, tels que Cozy Grove, ou plonger dans le premier DLC d’Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Bref, voici les jeux qui sortiront en avril 2021 sur consoles et PC:

1er avril

Outriders – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Stadia

6 avril

Lost Words: Beyond the Page – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Oddworld: Soulstorm – PS4, PS5, PC

Star Wars: Republic Commando – PS4, Switch

8 avril

Before Your Eyes – PC

Borderlands 3: Director's Cut [DLC] – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Cozy Grove – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS

First Class Trouble [Accès anticipé] – PC

Island – Switch

Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood – PC

9 avril

Say No! More – Switch, PC, iOS

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV – Switch, PC

Trials of Fire – PC

13 avril

Poison Control – PS4, Switch

15 avril

Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey – PC

Godstrike – Switch, PC

Rain On Your Parade – Xbox One, Switch, PC

SaGa Frontier Remastered – PS4, Switch, PC, iOS, Android

Shadow Man Remastered – PC

Stitchy in Tooki Trouble – Switch

16 avril

Emily is Away <3 – PC, Mac

20 avril

Maskmaker [VR] – PS4, PC

MLB The Show 21 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

22 avril

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack – PS4, Switch, PC

MotoGP 21 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia

ScourgeBringer – PS4, PS Vita

23 avril

Judgment – PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... – PS4, Xbox One, PC

27 avril

Death end re;Quest – Switch

Total War: Rome Remastered – PC, Mac

28 avril

Second Extinction [Accès anticipé] – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

29 avril

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids [DLC] – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia

Insurmountable – PC

30 avril

New Pokémon Snap – Switch

Returnal – PS5

Terminator: Resistance Enhanced – PS5

