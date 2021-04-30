 Les nouveaux jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC à venir en mai 2021 | 24 heures
/misc
  1. Accueil
  2. Pèse sur start

Les nouveaux jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC à venir en mai 2021

Logo du site pesesurstart
Mise à jour
Resident Evil Village
Image courtoisie Capcom

Resident Evil Village

Logo du site pesesurstart
Mise à jour

Après la sortie de Returnal et de New Pokémon Snap en avril, le printemps continue de réserver de belles surprises aux joueurs avec une autre série de nouveautés vidéoludiques intéressantes en mai.

• À lire aussi: Voici les jeux gratuits PlayStation Plus pour PS4 et PS5 [MAI 2021]

• À lire aussi: Voici les jeux gratuits Xbox Live Gold pour Xbox One et Xbox Series X/S [MAI 2021]

Évidemment, l’un des jeux les plus attendus du mois est Resident Evil Village, qui arrivera le 7 mai prochain sur PlayStation, Xbox, PC et Stadia, mais si l’horreur n’est pas votre tasse de thé, soyez sans crainte.

En ce sens, plusieurs titres indépendants et quelques plus grosses productions, comme Mass Effect: Legendary Edition ou encore Biomutant, feront aussi leur apparition sur consoles et PC au cours des prochaines semaines.

Sans plus attendre, voici les nouveaux jeux à venir en mai 2021 sur PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC:

4 mai  

The Colonists – PS4, Xbox One, Switch    

Dark Nights with Poe and Munro – PS4, Xbox One    

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Xbox One    

6 mai  

Demeo [VR] – PC    

Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition – PC    

Skate City – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC    

7 mai  

Flowing Lights – Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, Switch, PC    

The Invisible Hand – PC    

Resident Evil Village – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia    

10 mai  

Hood: Outlaws & Legends – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC    

12 mai  

Huntdown – PC    

Retro Machina – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC    

Sherwood Extreme [Accès anticipé] – PC, Mac    

Mad Devils – PC    

13 mai  

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids [DLC] – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC    

Before We Leave – PC    

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon [Accès anticipé] – PC    

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition – Switch    

14 mai  

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir – Switch    

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind – Switch    

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – PS4, Xbox One, PC    

Subnautica – Switch    

Subnautica: Below Zero – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC    

18 mai  

Days Gone – PC    

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice – PS4, Xbox One, Switch    

SnowRunner – Switch    

Void Terrarium++ – PS5    

19 mai  

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield – Switch, PC    

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey [DLC] – PC    

20 mai  

Fighting EX Layer: Another Dash – Switch    

Grand Casino Tycoon – PC    

Just Die Already – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC    

Lacuna – PC    

Mind Scanners – PC    

Of Bird and Cage – PC    

Open Country – PC    

The Wild at Heart – Xbox One, PC    

21 mai  

Knockout City – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC    

Miitopia – Switch    

Rust – PS4, Xbox One    

25 mai  

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs – Xbox Series X/S, PC    

Biomutant – PS4, Xbox One, PC    

Capcom Arcade Stadium – PS4, Xbox One, PC    

Erica – PC    

King of Seas – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC    

Maneater – Switch    

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster – PS4, Switch, PC    

27 mai  

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers – PS4, Switch, PC    

Highrisers – PC    

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S    

Oddworld Collection – Switch    

Solasta: Crown Of The Magister – PC    

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC    

Weaving Tides – Switch, PC    

28 mai  

7 Years From Now – Switch, PC    

Song of Horror – PS4, Xbox One    

World's End Club – Switch    

Suivez-nous sur Twitch!

s

Edition papier du journal 24 Heures - Consulter en ligne

À lire aussi

Et encore plus

© 2021 Québecor. Tous droits réservés.