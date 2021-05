Un petit génie de 12 ans finit le secondaire et le collège collège la même semaine

What amazing people can do w/ drive & time. Mike Wimmer (age 12), a special young man w/ a bright future. #Imagine what YOU can do w/ your dreams & passions. Take the time to STOP, dream & take action. #Regenrus #Dreamers #Motivation #FutureGenerations https://t.co/6U9AnkUUIg pic.twitter.com/j10RojiL08