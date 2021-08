Mario Golf Super Rush: mise à jour gratuite disponible dès aujourd’hui

🏌️ Fore! #MarioGolf: Super Rush scores a free update later today.



✔️ New mode: Ranked Match

✔️ New character: Toadette

✔️ New course: New Donk City

✔️ Improved motion controls



