17 moments qui auraient mérité une médaille aux J.O. de Tokyo 2020 (2021)

This is an incredible story.



🇧🇷 Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos:



As a child, he was kidnapped, offered for adoption & then rescued by his mother. At 10 years of age, he lost a kidney.



Now at 27, he's an Olympic champion. 🤯#Tokyo2020 | #7Olympics | #CanoeSprint pic.twitter.com/fVW6sqVsP9