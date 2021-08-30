Les sorties de jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC de septembre 2021
Bon an, mal an, la période de la rentrée est un moment riche en sorties de jeux et 2021, malgré les nombreux reports des derniers mois, ne fait heureusement pas exception à la règle.
• À lire aussi: Meilleurs jeux de Nintendo Switch: la sélection de Pèse sur start
• À lire aussi: Meilleurs jeux de PS4: la sélection de Pèse sur start
• À lire aussi: 40 jeux «cross-platform» à essayer avec vos amis
Au cours des prochaines semaines, les joueurs auront ainsi une multitude de nouveaux titres à se mettre sous la dent, et ce, peu importe leurs goûts ou plateformes de prédilection.
Ainsi, de Life Is Strange: True Colors à Deathloop, en passant par WarioWare: Get It Together! et Kena: Bridge of Spirits, les occasions de gamer seront nombreuses ce mois-ci!
Voici donc les jeux qui sortiront sur consoles et PC en septembre:
1er septembre
- Cookie Clicker – PC
- Lake – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Rogue Spirit [ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ] – PC
2 septembre
- A Total War Saga: TROY – Mythos [DLC] – PC
- Bravely Default 2 – PC
- El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron – PC
- Kitaria Fables – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – PC
- RICO London – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- WRC 10 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
3 septembre
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Family Trainer – Switch
- Golf Club Wasteland – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Medium – PS5
7 septembre
- Bus Simulator 21 – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Dream Cycle [ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ] – PC
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch – PS4, PS5
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt [ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ] – PC
8 septembre
- Dull Grey – PC
- Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster – PC, iOS, Android
- Struggling – Xbox One, PS4
9 septembre
- BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Dice Legacy – PC
- Residual – Switch, PC
- The Artful Escape – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- The Touryst – PS4, PS5
- Toy Soldiers: HD – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ultra Age – PS4, Switch
10 septembre
- Kraken Academy – PC
- Life Is Strange: True Colors – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Stadia
- Lost in Random – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- NBA 2K22 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Port Royale 4 – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Tales of Arise – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- WarioWare: Get It Together! – Switch
14 septembre
- Deathloop – PS5, PC
- Honey, I Joined a Cult [ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ] – PC
15 septembre
- Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Merek's Market – PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
- Timberborn [ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ] – PC
16 septembre
- Clash of Chefs VR – PC
- Eastward – Switch, PC, Mac
- Gamedec – PC
- Metallic Child – Switch, PC
- Skatebird – Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- The Amazing American Circus – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
17 septembre
- Aragamin 2 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Medieval Dynasty – PC
- Nexomon – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince's Edition – Switch
- Tails of Iron – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
21 septembre
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – PS4, PS5, PC
- Sheltered 2 – PC
- World War Z: Aftermath – PS4, Xbox One, PC
22 septembre
- Collection of Saga: Final Fantasy Legend – iOS, Android
- Pokémon Unite – iOS, Android
23 septembre
- Diablo II: Resurrected – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Embr – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Sable – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
24 septembre
- Death Stranding Director's Cut – PS5
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Switch
- Lost Judgment – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
28 septembre
- AWAY: The Survival Series – PS4, PS5, PC
- Chernobylite – PS4, Xbox One
- Ghostrunner – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- In Sound Mind – PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Lemnis Gate – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- New World – PC
- Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye [DLC] – PS4, Xbox One, PC
29 septembre
- Guardians of Hyelore – PC
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – PS4, Xbox One
- Synthetik 2 [ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ] – PC
30 septembre
- Astria Ascending – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Bonfire Peaks – PS4, PS5, Switch, PC
- Darksiders III – Switch
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Mary Skelter Finale – PS4, Switch
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Real Farm: Premium Edition – PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Rogue Lords – PC
- Truck Driver: Premium Edition – PS5, Xbox Series X/S