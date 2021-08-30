Les sorties de jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC de septembre 2021

Partager







Bon an, mal an, la période de la rentrée est un moment riche en sorties de jeux et 2021, malgré les nombreux reports des derniers mois, ne fait heureusement pas exception à la règle.

Au cours des prochaines semaines, les joueurs auront ainsi une multitude de nouveaux titres à se mettre sous la dent, et ce, peu importe leurs goûts ou plateformes de prédilection.

Ainsi, de Life Is Strange: True Colors à Deathloop, en passant par WarioWare: Get It Together! et Kena: Bridge of Spirits, les occasions de gamer seront nombreuses ce mois-ci!

Voici donc les jeux qui sortiront sur consoles et PC en septembre:

1er septembre

Cookie Clicker – PC

Lake – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Rogue Spirit [ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ] – PC

2 septembre

A Total War Saga: TROY – Mythos [DLC] – PC

Bravely Default 2 – PC

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron – PC

Kitaria Fables – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – PC

RICO London – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

WRC 10 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

3 septembre

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Family Trainer – Switch

Golf Club Wasteland – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Medium – PS5

7 septembre

Bus Simulator 21 – PS4, Xbox One, PC

Dream Cycle [ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ] – PC

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch – PS4, PS5

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt [ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ] – PC

8 septembre

Dull Grey – PC

Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster – PC, iOS, Android

Struggling – Xbox One, PS4

9 septembre

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Dice Legacy – PC

Residual – Switch, PC

The Artful Escape – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

The Touryst – PS4, PS5

Toy Soldiers: HD – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ultra Age – PS4, Switch

10 septembre

Kraken Academy – PC

Life Is Strange: True Colors – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Stadia

Lost in Random – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

NBA 2K22 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Port Royale 4 – PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Tales of Arise – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

WarioWare: Get It Together! – Switch

14 septembre

Deathloop – PS5, PC

Honey, I Joined a Cult [ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ] – PC

15 septembre

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Merek's Market – PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia

Timberborn [ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ] – PC

16 septembre

Clash of Chefs VR – PC

Eastward – Switch, PC, Mac

Gamedec – PC

Metallic Child – Switch, PC

Skatebird – Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

The Amazing American Circus – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

17 septembre

Aragamin 2 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Medieval Dynasty – PC

Nexomon – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince's Edition – Switch

Tails of Iron – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

21 septembre

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – PS4, PS5, PC

Sheltered 2 – PC

World War Z: Aftermath – PS4, Xbox One, PC

22 septembre

Collection of Saga: Final Fantasy Legend – iOS, Android

Pokémon Unite – iOS, Android

23 septembre

Diablo II: Resurrected – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Embr – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Sable – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

24 septembre

Death Stranding Director's Cut – PS5

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Switch

Lost Judgment – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

28 septembre

AWAY: The Survival Series – PS4, PS5, PC

Chernobylite – PS4, Xbox One

Ghostrunner – PS5, Xbox Series X/S

In Sound Mind – PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Lemnis Gate – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

New World – PC

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye [DLC] – PS4, Xbox One, PC

29 septembre

Guardians of Hyelore – PC

Insurgency: Sandstorm – PS4, Xbox One

Synthetik 2 [ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ] – PC

30 septembre

Astria Ascending – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Bonfire Peaks – PS4, PS5, Switch, PC

Darksiders III – Switch

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Hot Wheels Unleashed – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Mary Skelter Finale – PS4, Switch

Melty Blood: Type Lumina – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Real Farm: Premium Edition – PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Rogue Lords – PC

Truck Driver: Premium Edition – PS5, Xbox Series X/S

