7 documentaires sur le 11 septembre 2001 et un nouveau complètement bouleversant

In this US Navy file photo taken on September 15, 2001 and released on September 18, 2001 a New York City fireman yells for assistance at the site of the destroyed twin towers of the World Trade Center, in lower Manhattan, New York. On the morning of Tuesday September 11, 2001, New Yorkers woke to crisp blue skies following a storm that had soaked America's northeastern seaboard the day before. The cloudless, beautiful sky was little portent of the dark, history-changing day that was to come but would remain etched on the memory of those involved.