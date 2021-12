Alors que Québec y pense, la vaccination sera bientôt obligatoire en Autriche

AFP

Newly appointed Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer gives a press statement during a handover ceremony at the Chancellery in Vienna, Austria on December 6, 2021. - Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer is due to be sworn in as the country's third chancellor in as many months on December 6, capping a turbluent few days in the country's politics. (Photo by GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT