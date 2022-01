Taxe pour les non-vaccinés: la «contribution santé» de Legault fait jaser partout dans le monde

Is Quebec's plan to tax the #unvaxxed a sound one? Is it deflection from the province's #COVID19 woes? At 9:30 (all time zones), I'll join @mattgallowaycbc on @TheCurrentCBC to discuss. https://t.co/Hw8i3wqWvX https://t.co/wJjykTEV1h #COVID19 #qcpoli #vaccination