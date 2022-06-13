Le nouveau PlayStation Plus lancé ce lundi au Canada, voici les jeux inclus avec les abonnements Extra et Premium
Dévoilée en mars dernier, la refonte du service PlayStation Plus a finalement été lancée en Amérique du Nord ce lundi, deux semaines après le Japon.
Comme annoncé, le service revu se décline en trois paliers distincts d’abonnement, offrant chacun leurs particularités, et ce, à des prix différents.
Le premier plan, du nom d’Essential, offre les mêmes avantages que la version précédente de PlayStation Plus, tandis que les deux autres (Extra et Premium) ajoutent respectivement des jeux sur demande de PS4 et PS5, de même qu’une sélection de titres de la première PlayStation, de PS2, de PSP et de PS3 pour un coût supplémentaire.
Voici plus en détail ce qu’incluent les trois paliers d’abonnement et, surtout, à quel prix:
PlayStation Plus Essential
Prix: 11,99 $ – 8,99 € par mois / 29,99 $ – 24,99 € pour trois mois / 69,99 $ – 59,99 € pour un an
- Premier palier qui proposera les mêmes avantages du PlayStation Plus actuel, soit:
- Deux jeux téléchargeables chaque mois;
- Des rabais exclusifs;
- Le stockage dans le cloud des sauvegardes de jeu;
- L’accès au multijoueur en ligne.
PlayStation Plus Extra
Prix: 17,99 $ – 13,99 € par mois / 49,99 $ US – 39,99 € pour trois mois / 114,99 $ – 99,99 € pour un an
- Les mêmes avantages que PlayStation Plus Essential, avec, en prime:
- Un catalogue d’environ 400 jeux PS4 et PS5, provenant du catalogue PlayStation Studios et de studios tiers;
- Les jeux pourront être téléchargés et accessibles hors ligne.
PlayStation Plus Premium
Prix: 21,99 $– 16,99 € par mois / 59,99 $ – 49,99 € pour trois mois / 139,99 $ – 119,99 € pour un an
- Les mêmes avantages que PlayStation Plus Essential et Extra, avec, en prime:
- 340 jeux supplémentaires, incluant des titres PS3 offerts en streaming et des classiques de PlayStation, PS2 et PSP, offerts en streaming ou en téléchargement;
- L’accès en streaming aux jeux PlayStation, PS2, PSP et PS4 des paliers Extra et Premium dans les marchés qui proposaient le service PlayStation Now. Le jeu en streaming sera accessible sur les consoles PS4 et PS5, de même que sur PC;
- Des versions d’essai à durée limitée, permettant d’essayer certains jeux avant de les acheter.
Les jeux accessibles aux membres Extra et Premium enfin dévoilés
Par ailleurs, le lancement ce lundi de la refonte de PS Plus a également permis de prendre connaissance de la liste complète de jeux PS4 et PS5, de même que PS1, PS2, PSP et PS3, qui seront offerts d’emblée aux membres Extra et Premium du service en Amérique du Nord.
Voici donc plus en détail les quelques 700 titres qui composent le catalogue de lancement de cette nouvelle version de PlayStation Plus:
Jeux PS4 et PS5 (PS Plus Extra et Premium)
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 2Dark
- 8 Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- Absolver Downfall
- Abzu
- Ace of Sea Food
- Adrift
- Agatha Christie The ABC Murders
- Agents of Mayhem
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Alienation
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of Spirits
- Ashen
- Ash of Gods
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Astebreed
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- Avicii Invector
- Bad North
- Baja Edge of Control
- Balan Wonderworld
- Batman Arkham Knight
- Battle Chaser Knight War
- Battlefield 1
- Bee Simulator
- Beyond: Two Souls
- BigSky: Infinity
- Bioshock Remastered
- Bioshock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite The Complete Edition
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous Wounds of Eventide
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Call of Cthulu
- Call of Duty Black Ops 3
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Cartoon Network Battle Crashers
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- CHild of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chronos: Before The Ashes
- Cities Skylines
- Clouds of Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Crashing Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy
- Criss Tales
- Crysis Remastered
- Dangerous Golf
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders 2
- Darksiders 3
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Days Gone
- DLC – The Game
- Dead Cells
- Deadlight Director’s Cut
- Dead Nation
- Death Squared
- Death Stranding
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Demon’s Souls
- Descenders
- Desperados 3
- Destruction Allstars
- Detroit: Become Human
- Disaster Report 4
- Doom (2016)
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons 2
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair
- Eat Them
- Electronic Super Joy
- Elex
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale
- Embr: Firefighting with friends
- Empire of Sin
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- Everspace
- Everybody’s Golf
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 4
- FIA European Truck Racing
- Ex Fighting Layer
- Final Exam
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Fluster Cluck
- Foreclosed
- For Honour
- For the King
- Friday the 13th
- Frost Punk
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- Ghostrunner
- Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams
- God of War
- God of War 3: Remastered
- Gods Will Fall
- Golf with your Friends
- Goosebumps The Game
- Grand Ages Medieval
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Gravity Rush 2
- Greed Fall
- Grip
- Gunvolt Chronicles
- Hamster Ball
- Harvest Moon Light of Hope
- Harvest Moon Mad Dash
- Harvest Moon One World
- Heavy Rain
- Hello Neighbour
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition
- Homefront The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive Storm Warning
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat
- I am Bread
- I am Dead
- inFamous First Light
- inFamous Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice Gods Among Us
- Injustice 2
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf
- John Wick Hex
- Jotun
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Jumping Flash
- Jumpjet Rex
- Key We
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Kinetica
- Kingdom Come Deliverance
- Kingdom New Lands
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Knack
- Kona
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Left Alive
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Leo’s Fortune
- Little Big Planet 3
- Little Nightmares
- Lock’s Quest
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Lumines Remastered
- Mafia Definitive Edition
- Mafia 2 Definitive Edition
- Mafia 3 Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Last Light Redux
- Might Number 9
- MINIT
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition
- Monster Hunter World
- Monster Truck Championship
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Moving Out
- Mud Runner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja
- Nascar Heats
- NBA 2K22
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Necromunda Underhive Wars
- Nidhogg
- Nighogg 2
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2
- Nioh
- No Straight Roads
- Numblast
- Observation
- Observer
- Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey: New and Tasty
- Omega Quintet
- Outcast Second Contact
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked 2
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Party Hard
- Patapon
- Patapon 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- PixelJunk Eden Encore
- PixelJunk Monsters
- PixelJunk Racers
- Pixel Piracy
- Planet Minigolf
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- Portal Knight
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Primal
- Prison Architect
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Hold’Em Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- QBert Rebooted
- Rad Rodgers
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratchet and Clank
- Rebel Galaxy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Redeemer Enhanced Edition
- Red Faction Guerrilla Remarstered
- Reel Fishing Road Trip Adventure
- Relicta
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 7
- Resogun
- Returnal
- Rez Infinite
- Ride 4
- Rise of Kasai
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3
- Rogue Galaxy
- Rogue Stormers
- R-Type Final 2
- Saints Row The Third: Remastered
- Seasons After Fall
- Secret Neighbour
- Serious Sam Collection
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue 3
- Sine Mora EX
- Siren
- Sky Dive
- Sky Drift
- Sky Drift Infinity
- Sky Fighter
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Soma
- Soul Calibur VI
- South Park The Stick of Truth
- South Park The Fractured But Whole
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced
- Space Hulk Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Splitlings
- Starlink Battle for Atlas
- Star Ocean First Departure
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
- Super Star Wars
- Steep
- Stellaris
- Stranded Deep
- Strider
- Street Fighter 2 HD Remix
- Surgeon Simulator
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Telling lies
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect Connected
- The Artful Escape
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Council
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Last Tinker
- The Lego Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Mark of Kai
- The mEssenger
- The Raven Remastered
- The Secret of Monkey Island
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Turing Test
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Wonderful 101
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine
- Thomas Was Alone
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden
- Toukiden 2
- Tour De France 2021
- Tower Fall Ascesion
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Tricky towers
- Trine 4
- Tropico 5
- TT: Isle of Man Ride of the Edge
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Uncharted: The Nathan Dark Collection
- Until Dawn
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Velocibox
- Velocity Ultra
- Victor Vran Overkill
- Wikings: Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Vermintide
- War of the Monsters
- Warriors All-Stars
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf The Apocalypse: Earthblood
- Werewolves Within
- Wild Arms
- Wild Arms 3
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 The Official Game
- Wreckfest
- XCOM 2
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Zombi
- Zombi Army 4
Jeux classiques PS1, PS2 et PSP (PS Plus Premium)
- Ape Escape
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- echochrome
- Fantasvision
- Hot Shots Golf
- Hot Shots Tennis
- IQ: Intelligent Qube
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak 2
- Jak 3
- Jak X Combat Racing
- Jumping Flash
- Kinetica
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Okage Shadow King
- Primal
- Red Faction
- Red Faction 2
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars Racer Revenge
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 2
- The Mark of Kri
- War of the Monsters
- Wild Arms
- Wild Arms 3
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms World Party
Jeux PS3 en diffusion sur demande (PS Plus Premium)
- Air Conflicts – Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts Vietnam
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- All Zombies Must Die
- Alone in the Dark
- Anarchy Rush Hour
- Anna
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua Panic
- Arcana Heart 3
- Arcana Heart 3: Love Ma
- Armageddon Riders
- Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Asura’s Wrath
- Atelier Ayesha
- Atelier Escha & Logy
- Atelier Rorona
- Atelier Shallie – Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
- Bang Bang Racing
- Batman Arkham Origins
- Battle Fantasia
- Battle of Tiles EX
- Battle Princess of Arcadia
- Bellator MMA Onslaught
- Big Sky Infinity
- Bionic Commando Rearmed
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- Bit.Trip Runner 2
- Black Knight Sword
- Bladestrom Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
- Blazblue: Calamity Trigger
- Blood Knights
- Disney’s Bolt
- Brink
- Burn, Zombie Burn
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Disney’s Cars 2
- Disney’s Cars: Mater-National Championship
- Disney’s Cars: Race O Rama
- Castlevania Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Castlevania Lord of Shadow HD
- Cel Damage
- Champion Jockey
- Chime Super Delyxe
- Class of Heroes 2
- Comet Crash
- Crash Commando
- Critter Crunch
- Cuboid
- Dark Sector
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Dark Void
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadliest Warrior The Game
- Dead or Alive 5
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
- Death Track ressurection
- Deception IV Blood Ties
- Deception Iv The Nightmare princess
- Derrick the Death Fin
- detuned.
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry HD Colleciton
- Disgaea 3
- Disgaea 4
- Disgaea D2
- Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Disney’s Brave
- Disney Universe
- Dive Kick
- Doc Clock
- Dogfight 1942
- Double Dragon neon
- Dragon Fin Soup
- Dragon’s Lair
- Dragon’s Lair 2
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 6
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- Dynasty Warriors: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Extreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Extreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force Insect Armageddon
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- Eat Them!
- echocrhome PS3
- Elefunk
- Enemy Front
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Escape Dead Island
- Ethan Meteor Hunter
- Eufloria
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout New Vegas
- F.E.A.R.
- Final Exam
- Final Fight Double Impact
- Frogger Returns
- Fuel Overdose
- Disney’s G-Force
- Ghostbusters Sanctum of Slime
- God of War Ascension
- God of War
- God of War 2
- Go! Sports Sky
- Greg Hasting’s Paintball 2
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton’s Great Adventure
- Hamster Ball
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip
- Hoard
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Hunted: The Demon’s Forge
- Hustle Kings
- Ibb & Obb
- Ico
- inFamous
- inFamous 2
- inFamous 2: Festival of Blood
- Injustice Gods Among Us: Ultimate Edition
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos.
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Jimmie Johnson’s Anything with an Engine
- Joe Danger 2
- Judge Dee: The City God Case
- Karateki
- Knytt underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Led and Gold
- Legasista
- Lego Batman
- Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- Lego Indiana Jones
- Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- Lego Pirate of the Caribbean
- Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars
- Linger in Shadows
- LocoRoco: Cocoreccho
- Lost Planet
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Magic Orbz
- Magus
- Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
- Mamorukin Curse
- Mars: War Logs
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Motorstorm Apocalypse
- Motorstorm RC Complete
- MX vs ATV Alive
- Reflect MX vs ATV
- MX vs ATV Untamed
- Narco Terror
- Ninja Gaiden 3
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden 2
- Nobunaga’s Ambition
- Numblast
- Okabu
- Papa & Yo
- Penny Arcade Adventures: Precipice of Darkness Episode 1
- Penny Arcade Adventures: Precipice of Darkness Episode 2
- Disney’s Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension
- Pid
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- Piyotama
- Planet Minigolf
- Planet Under Attack
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Puzzle Agent
- Quantum Theory
- Rag Doll Kung Fu
- Rage
- Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
- Raiden IV Overkill
- Rain
- Disney’s Rataouille
- Ratchet & Clank All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
- Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in time
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty
- Ratchet & Clank Into the Nexus
- Raw
- Record of Agarest War
- Record of Agarest War 2
- Record of Agarest War Zero
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Faction Battlegrounds
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles
- Red Johnson’s Chronicle : One Against All
- Resident Evil 4 HD
- Resident Evil 5 Gold
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resistance 3
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retrograde
- Ricochet HD
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rocket Knight
- Rogue Warrior
- Rotastic
- R Type Dimensions
- Sacred 3: Gold Edition
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- Sam and Max Beyond Space and Time
- Sam and Max The Devil’s Playhouse
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Sanctum 2
- Savage Moon
- Shatter
- Sid Meier‘s Civilization Revolution
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Skull Girls Encore
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- Sky Drift
- Sky Fighter
- Slender The Arrival
- Smash Cards
- Snake Ball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Soldier X 2
- Soldier X
- Space Ace
- Spelunker HD
- Split/Second
- Star Drone
- Star Raiders
- Starwhal
- Street Fighter 3: Third Strike
- Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix
- Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix
- Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People
- Syberia
- About a Blob
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Darkness
- The Darkness 2
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Guided Fate: Paradox
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Last Guy
- The Under Garden
- Thunder Wolves
- Tokyo Jungle
- Toy Home
- Toy Story Mania
- Trash Panic
- Trinity Souls of ZillO’ll
- Disney’s Tron
- Truck Racer
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- Velocity Ultra
- Vessel
- Voodoo Chronicles
- Wakeboarding HD
- Warlords
- Warriors Legends of Troy
- Warriors 3 Orochi
- When Vikings Attack
- White KNight Chronicles
- XBlaze Code: Embryo
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaira: Ninja Gaiden
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball
- Zombie Tycoon 2
Versions d’essai de durée limitée de jeux PS4 et PS5 (PS Plus Premium)
- Biomutant
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Elex 2
- Farming Simulator 22
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Lego City Undercover
- MotoGP 22
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- WWE 2K22