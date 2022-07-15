 [SONDAGE] Ces beaux monsieurs sont-ils plus beaux AVEC ou SANS moustache? | 24 heures
[SONDAGE] Ces beaux monsieurs sont-ils plus beaux AVEC ou SANS moustache?

Image principale de l'article Sont-ils plus beaux AVEC ou SANS moustache?
Courtoisie Tele-Metropole / Les archives / Le Journal de Montreal Photos BEN PELOSSE/ JDM / LE JOURNAL DE MONTRÉAL / AGENCE QMI
Accessoire mode vachement décontract de la fin des années 1970 au début des années 1990, la moustache a été aperçue sous le nez de plusieurs vedettes québécoises.

En effet, si vous fouillez profondément dans votre mémoire, vous souviendrez peut-être des Guy Mongrain, Pierre Houde et Pierre Bruneau qui ont tous, naguère, arboré un beau petit duvet au-dessus de la lèvre supérieure, avant de dramatiquement s’en débarrasser à peu près au même moment où le Club des 100 Watts prenait l’antenne.

Quoi qu’il en soit, puisque la moustache connaît son heure de gloire annuellement au mois de movembre, on a décidé de la flatter dans le sens du poil en plein été.

Sondage
Ces beaux hommes sont-ils plus beaux AVEC ou SANS moustache?
Guy Mongrain
PHOTO CFTM-TV / LES ARCHIVES / LE JOURNAL DE QUEBEC PHOTO RESEAU TVA / LES ARCHIVES / LE JOURNAL DE QUEBEC

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Jean-Luc Mongrain
PHOTO COURTOISIE TELE-METROPOLE Archives JdM

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Pierre Bruneau
PHOTO COURTOISIE TELE-METROPOLE PHOTO COURTOISIE TELE-METROPOLE / LES ARCHIVES / LE JOURNAL DE MONTREAL

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Roch Voisine
BEN PELOSSE / LE JOURNAL DE MONTRÉAL CHANTAL POIRIER/LE JOURNAL DE MONTRÉAL

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Anthony Kavanagh
Photo Elizabeth Delage PHOTO COURTOISIE JACQUES BENAROCH SIPA PRESS / LES ARCHIVES / LE JOURNAL DE MONTREAL

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Paul Houde
PHOTO CLAUDE RIVEST / LES ARCHIVES / LE JOURNAL DE MONTREAL Photo BEN PELOSSE/ JDM / LE JOURNAL DE MONTRÉAL / AGENCE QMI

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Pierre Houde
Courtoisie Tele-Metropole / Les archives / Le Journal de Montreal Photos BEN PELOSSE/ JDM / LE JOURNAL DE MONTRÉAL / AGENCE QMI

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Marc-André Grondin
CHANTAL POIRIER/LE JOURNAL DE MONTRÉAL PIERRE-PAUL POULIN/LE JOURNAL DE MONTRÉAL/AGENCE QMI

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Gildor Roy
PIERRE-PAUL POULIN/LE JOURNAL DE MONTRÉAL/AGENCE QMI PHOTO COURTOISIE Marc-André Lapierre

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Stéphane Richer
LES ARCHIVES / LE JOURNAL DE MONTREAL LES ARCHIVES / LE JOURNAL DE MONTREAL

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Normand Chouinard
LES ARCHIVES / LE JOURNAL DE MONTREAL LAVOIE / LE JOURNAL DE MONTRÉAL / AGENCE QMI

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Daniel Lavoie
LES ARCHIVES / LE JOURNAL DE MONTREAL LES ARCHIVES / LE JOURNAL DE MONTREAL

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Luc Plamondon
PHOTO MICHEL MILLER / LES ARCHIVES / LE JOURNAL DE MONTREAL PHOTO MICHEL MILLER / LES ARCHIVES / LE JOURNAL DE MONTREAL

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

François Létourneau
Courtoisie ICI Radio-Canada / Bertrand Calmeau PIERRE-PAUL POULIN/LE JOURNAL DE MONTRÉAL/AGENCE QMI

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Patrice Robitaille
Photo crédit Zeste Photo crédit Super Écran

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Sondage
SECTION INVENTÉE
Denis Coderre
AMELI PINEDA/24 HEURES/AGENCE QMI

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Rémy Girard
MARIO BEAUREGARD/AGENCE QMI

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Jacques L’Heureux
Archives JdM

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Claude Legault
PIERRE-PAUL POULIN/LE JOURNAL DE MONTRÉAL/AGENCE QMI

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

Richard Séguin
GHYSLAIN LAVOIE / LE JOURNAL DE MONTRÉAL / AGENCE QMI

AVEC moustache

SANS moustache

