Kanye West: La famille de George Floyd l'accuse de diffamation et le poursuivrait pour 250 millions de dollars

AFP

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 25: Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's daughter, looks up at her mother, Roxie Washington, while standing with members of the Floyd family and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) prior to a meeting to mark the one anniversary of his death, May 25, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest after a store clerk suspected he used a counterfeit $20 bill. Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==