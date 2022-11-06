 Gala de l'ADISQ: découvrez les looks des vedettes sur le tapis rouge | 24 heures
/sdc
  1. Accueil
  2. Sac de chips

Gala de l'ADISQ: découvrez les looks des vedettes sur le tapis rouge

Mise à jour
Image principale de l'article Voyez les looks des vedettes sur le tapis rouge
JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI
Mise à jour

Dimanche soir avait lieu le Gala de l'ADISQ et pour l'occasion, plusieurs vedettes québécoises se sont mises sur leur 31 afin de parader sur le tapis rouge de l'événement.

• À lire aussi: Gala ADISQ: on regarde des anciens looks de vedettes

Pour voir les magnifiques photos du tapis rouge et découvrir les plus belles robes de la soirée, glissez ci-dessous :

Coeur de Pirate et son accompagnateur

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Mario Pelchat et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Marie Denise Pelletier et son accompagnateur

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Joe Bocan et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Marie Carmen et son accompagnateur

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Marie-Denise Pelletier, Joe Bocan et Marie Carmen

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Émile Proulx-Cloutier

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Dumas et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Krystel Mongeau

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Étienne Drapeau

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Fouki et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Jay Scott et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Édith Butler et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Ariane Moffatt et son amoureuse Florence Marcil-Denault

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Natasha Kanapé Fontaine

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Pierre Lapointe et Claudine Prévost

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Émile Bilodeau et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Paul Daraîche et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Guillaume Lafond

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Samian et sa conjointe

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Isabelle Racicot et Nicolas Ouellet

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Vincent Roberge (Les Louanges)

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Roxanne Bruneau

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Corneille et Sofia de Medeiros

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Alicia Moffet et Frédérick Robichaud

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Olivier Dion et Emy-Jade Greaves

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Hubert Lenoir et Noémie D. Leclerc

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Andréanne A. Malette

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Sarahmée

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

 Ludovick Bourgeois et Olivia Rochon

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Lisa Leblanc et ses accompagnateurs

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Pascal Bérubé et Annie-Soleil Proteau

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Patrice Michaud

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Steve Jolin et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Stéphanie et Mélanie Boulay

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

 Deux Frères

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

À voir aussi sur le Sac de Chips: 

s

s

s

Sur le même sujet

Edition papier du journal 24 Heures - Consulter en ligne
© 2022 Québecor. Tous droits réservés.