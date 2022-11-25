Vendredi fou: les meilleurs soldes sur les portables de jeu et ordinateurs de bureau
Le Vendredi fou est arrivé et apporte avec lui une foule d’économies sur des ordinateurs de jeu.
Pèse sur start a déniché quelques rabais qui valent le détour.
Portables de jeu à moins de 1000$
- Portable de jeu ASUS TUF Gaming F15 -
849,99$699,99$
- Intel Core i5-10300H
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
- 8 Go DDR4, 512 Go SSD
- Écran IPS HD 144 Hz
- Portable de jeu Acer Nitro 5 -
1149,99$878$
- Intel Core i5-10300H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
- 8 Go DDR4, 256 Go PCIe NVME SSD
- Écran IPS HD 144 Hz
- Portable de jeu Dell G15 -
1149,99$899,99$
- Intel Core i5-12500H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
- 8 Go DDR5, 256 Go M.2 NVME PCIe SSD
- Écran WVA HD 120 Hz
- Portable de jeu ASUS TUF Dash 15 -
1096,36$977$ (Comprend également Microsoft 365 Personal)
- Intel Core i5-12450H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
- 8 Go DDR4, 512 Go SSD
- Écran IPS HD 144 Hz
- Portable de jeu MSI GF63 -
1349,99$999,99$
- Intel Core i5-11400H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
- 16 Go DDR4, 512 Go SSD
- Écran IPS HD 144 Hz
Portables de jeu entre 1000$ et 2000$
- Portable de jeu MSI GP66 Leopard -
1649,99$1399,99$
- Intel Core i7-11800H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
- 16 Go DDR5, 1 To SSD
- Écran IPS HD 144 Hz
- Portable de jeu ASUS Zephyrus G14 -
1999,99$1499$
- AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
- AMD Radeon RX 6700S
- 16 Go DDR5, 512 Go M.2 NVME PCIe SSD
- Écran IPS WUXGA 144 Hz
- Portable de jeu ASUS TUF Dash 15 -
1849,99$1499$
- Intel Core i7-12650H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
- 16 Go DDR5, 512 Go PCIe SSD
- Écran IPS HD 144 Hz
Portables de jeu à plus de 2000$
- Portable de jeu ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 -
2599,99$2199,99$
- Intel Core i9-12900H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
- 16 Go DDR5, 1 To M.2 NVME PCIe SSD
- Écran IPS tactile HD 300 Hz
- Portable de jeu Razer Blade 14 -
3299,99$2459,99$
- AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
- 16 Go DDR5, 1 To M.2 NVME PCIe SSD
- Écran IPS QHD 165 Hz
- Portable de jeu Dell Alienware m15 R7 -
3299,99$2599$
- Intel Core i9-12900H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
- 32 Go DDR5, 1 To M.2 NVME PCIe SSD
- Écran IPS QHD 240 Hz
- Portable de jeu ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 -
3999$3699$
- Intel Core i9-11900H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- 32 Go DDR4, 1 To SSD
- Écran OLED 4K UHD Touch + ScreenPad Plus
Ordinateurs de bureau pour le jeu
- Ordinateur de bureau Acer Predator -
1499,99$999,99$ (Comprend un ensemble clavier/souris)
- Intel Core i5-11400F
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super
- 16 Go DDR4, 512 Go SSD
- Ordinateur de bureau ASUS ROG Strix G10DK -
1799$1399$
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
- 16 Go DDR4, 512 Go PCIe SSD
- Ordinateur de bureau ASUS ROG Strix G15DK -
2099,99$1699,99$
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
- 16 Go DDR4, 512 Go PCIe SSD
- Ordinateur de bureau Dell Alienware Aurora R13 -
2599,99$1799,99$
- Intel Core i7-12700F
- AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
- 16 Go DDR5, 1 To M.2 NVME PCIe SSD
- Ordinateur de bureau HP OMEN 25L -
2399,99$1899,99$ (Comprend un ensemble clavier/souris)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
- 16 Go DDR4, 512 Go SSD
- Ordinateur de bureau Dell Alienware Aurora R14 -
2699,99$2099,99$
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
- 16 Go DDR4, 512 Go M.2 NVME PCIe SSD