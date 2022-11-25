 Vendredi fou: les meilleurs soldes sur les portables de jeu et ordinateurs de bureau | 24 heures
Vendredi fou: les meilleurs soldes sur les portables de jeu et ordinateurs de bureau

Image principale de l'article Les meilleurs soldes sur les ordinateurs de jeu
Montage Pèse sur start
Le Vendredi fou est arrivé et apporte avec lui une foule d’économies sur des ordinateurs de jeu. 

Pèse sur start a déniché quelques rabais qui valent le détour.

Portables de jeu à moins de 1000$ 

Portable de jeu ASUS TUF Gaming F15

Portable de jeu ASUS TUF Gaming F15

 

  • Portable de jeu ASUS TUF Gaming F15 - 849,99$ 699,99$ 
    • Intel Core i5-10300H  
    • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650  
    • 8 Go DDR4, 512 Go SSD 
    • Écran IPS HD 144 Hz  
  • Portable de jeu Acer Nitro 5 - 1149,99$ 878$ 
    • Intel Core i5-10300H  
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050  
    • 8 Go DDR4, 256 Go PCIe NVME SSD 
    • Écran IPS HD 144 Hz  
  • Portable de jeu Dell G15 - 1149,99$ 899,99$ 
    • Intel Core i5-12500H  
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050  
    • 8 Go DDR5, 256 Go M.2 NVME PCIe SSD 
    • Écran WVA HD 120 Hz  
  • Portable de jeu ASUS TUF Dash 15 - 1096,36$ 977$ (Comprend également Microsoft 365 Personal)  
    • Intel Core i5-12450H  
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050  
    • 8 Go DDR4, 512 Go SSD 
    • Écran IPS HD 144 Hz  
  • Portable de jeu MSI GF63 - 1349,99$ 999,99$ 
    • Intel Core i5-11400H  
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050  
    • 16 Go DDR4, 512 Go SSD 
    • Écran IPS HD 144 Hz   

Portables de jeu entre 1000$ et 2000$ 

Portable de jeu MSI GP66 Leopard

Portable de jeu MSI GP66 Leopard

 

Portables de jeu à plus de 2000$ 

Portable de jeu ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15

Portable de jeu ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15

 

Ordinateurs de bureau pour le jeu 

Ordinateur de bureau Acer Predator

Ordinateur de bureau Acer Predator

 

