Jusqu’à 60 % de rabais sur une sélection de jeux physiques pour PlayStation, Xbox et Nintendo Switch
Pour occuper les vacances des Fêtes, Pèse sur start a déniché plusieurs titres populaires, tels que Marvel’s Spider-man: Miles Morales, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, en rabais allant jusqu’à 60 %.
Voilà une bonne occasion de garnir sa ludothèque personnelle ou d'offrir un cadeau inattendu à un proche!
PlayStation 5 et PlayStation 4
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4)
49,99$14,95$
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5, PS4)
64,99$29,95$
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS5, PS4)
89,99$49,95$
- Demon’s Souls (PS5)
79,99$39,99$
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)
79,99$49,99$
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4)
79,99$29,99$
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5, PS4)
89,99$54,95$
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5, PS4)
59,99$39,99$
- Cliquez ici et ici pour voir toutes les offres pour PlayStation 4 et PlayStation 5.
Xbox Series X et Xbox One
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Xbox Series X, Xbox One)
79,99$34,99$
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X, Xbox One)
99,99$64,95$
- Beyond A Steel Sky: Beyond A Steel Book Edition (Xbox Series X, Xbox One)
59,99$29,95$
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox Series X, Xbox One)
79,99$39,99$
- NBA 2K23 (Xbox Series X, Xbox One)
89,99$39,95$
- Cliquez ici pour voir toutes les offres pour Xbox Series X et Xbox One.
Nintendo Switch
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
79,99$49,99$
- Harvestella
79,99$54,99$
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
59,99$39,99$
- NieR Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition
54,99$39,95$
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
79,99$70,99$
- Cliquez ici pour voir toutes les offres pour Nintendo Switch.