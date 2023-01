L’actrice Annie Wersching du jeu The Last of Us est décédée

I miss my silly friend who helped bring Tess to life. Annie, you left us way too soon. You will forever be part of the TLoU & Naughty Dog family! 💔



TLoU fans… let’s show what we’re made of. Please consider donating to her kids’ gofundme: https://t.co/3QTnZtBY4B pic.twitter.com/baNHc1wdCT