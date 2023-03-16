 Uncharted, Ghostwire Tokyo et Untitled Goose Game: voici les nouveaux jeux PlayStation Plus Extra et Premium [MARS 2023] | 24 heures
/pss
  1. Accueil
  2. Pèse sur start

Uncharted, Ghostwire Tokyo et Untitled Goose Game: voici les nouveaux jeux PlayStation Plus Extra et Premium [MARS 2023]

Logo du site pesesurstart
Mise à jour
UNCHARTED: Legacy Of Thieves Collection
PlayStation Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment

UNCHARTED: Legacy Of Thieves Collection

Logo du site pesesurstart
Mise à jour

Sony a dévoilé les nouveaux titres qui s’ajouteront au catalogue de jeux accessibles aux membres PlayStation Plus Extra et Premium.

Une bonne variété de jeux pour tous les goûts sera offerte aux membres PlayStation Plus Extra et Premium dès le 21 mars 2023. Voici la sélection:

  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • Tchia
  • Rainbow Six Extraction
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Life Is Strange: True Colors
  • Life Is Strange 2
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  • Street Fighter V: Championship Edition
  • Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
  • Rage 2
  • Neo: The World Ends With You
  • Haven

Voici les jeux classiques pour les membres Premium exclusivement:

  • Ridge Racer Type 4 | PS1
  • Ape Academy 2 | PSP
  • Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror | PSP

s

s

Edition papier du journal 24 Heures - Consulter en ligne
© 2023 Québecor. Tous droits réservés.