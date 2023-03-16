Uncharted, Ghostwire Tokyo et Untitled Goose Game: voici les nouveaux jeux PlayStation Plus Extra et Premium [MARS 2023]
Sony a dévoilé les nouveaux titres qui s’ajouteront au catalogue de jeux accessibles aux membres PlayStation Plus Extra et Premium.
Une bonne variété de jeux pour tous les goûts sera offerte aux membres PlayStation Plus Extra et Premium dès le 21 mars 2023. Voici la sélection:
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Tchia
- Rainbow Six Extraction
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Untitled Goose Game
- Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Life Is Strange 2
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Street Fighter V: Championship Edition
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- Rage 2
- Neo: The World Ends With You
- Haven
Voici les jeux classiques pour les membres Premium exclusivement:
- Ridge Racer Type 4 | PS1
- Ape Academy 2 | PSP
- Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror | PSP