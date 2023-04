Une livreuse DoorDash kidnappée et agressée sexuellement

🚨𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘🚨#YourTampaPD has arrested 38yo Joseph Killins, charging him for the kidnapping and sexual battery that occurred on April 18 and an additional robbery that took place in the early morning of April 19.

Details➡️https://t.co/pNXRw2JWwk pic.twitter.com/fTTC1j3Ihq