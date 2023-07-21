 PlayStation: jusqu’à 75% de rabais sur des centaines de jeux avec la super promo d’été | 24 heures
PlayStation: jusqu’à 75% de rabais sur des centaines de jeux avec la super promo d’été

Mise à jour
Deep Silver

Jusqu’au 16 août, profitez de rabais sur une panoplie de jeux PlayStation 4 et PlayStation 5 dans le cadre de la «super promo d’été».

• À lire aussi: Marvel's Spider-Man 2: nouvelle bande-annonce de l’histoire et ensemble PlayStation 5

• À lire aussi: Voici les nouveaux jeux PlayStation Plus Extra et Premium de juillet

Des rabais sont offerts sur des jeux AAA ainsi que des jeux indépendants et des titres PS VR2.

Voici quelques rabais qui ont retenu notre attention!

  • Hogwarts Legacy (PS5)
    89,99$ 71,99$
  • Elden Ring (PS4/PS5)
    79,99$ 55,99$
  • Dead Island 2 (PS4/PS5)
    98,00$ 73,50$
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/PS5)
    59,99$ 29,99$
  • The Last of Us Part I (PS5)
    89,99$ 63,89$
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)
    79,99$ 26,39$
  • Rust (PS4)
    66,99$ 43,54$
  • WWE 2K23 (PS4)
    79,99$ 51,99$
  • Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5)
    89,99$ 51,29$
  • Dead Space (PS5)
    89,99$ 62,99$
  • Resident Evil Village (PS4/PS5)
    49,99$ 24,99$
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)
    89,99$ 37,79$
  • Forspoken (PS5)
    93,49$ 46,74$
  • Sonic Frontiers (PS4/PS5)
    79,99$ 39,99$
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4/PS5)
    79,99$ 39,99$
  • Stray (PS4/PS5)
    39,99$ 29,99$
  • Sifu (PS4/PS5)
    53,49$ 32,09$
  • Unravel Two (PS4)
    26,99$ 6,74$
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4/PS5)
    79,99$ 23,99$
  • SEASON: A Letter to the future (PS4/PS5)
    39,99$ 26,79$
  • Back 4 Blood: Édition Standard (PS4/PS5)
    79,99$ 15,99$

Visitez le PlayStation Store pour voir la promo. 

