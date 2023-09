Deux chèvres délinquantes poursuivent un joggeur: leur propriétaire est recherché par la police

#GrenvilleOPP is looking for assistance with locating the owner of these two “baaaad” boys.

They were located after chasing a jogger on CR 2 @twpec near Grenville Campground… yes, that’s right…

Don’t “goat” me started on the puns, but call #OPP if you know the owner! ^dh pic.twitter.com/Ijdox08VR9