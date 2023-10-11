Plusieurs rabais Prime Day sur des jeux Nintendo Switch
Les rabais Prime Day sont arrivés, et certains jeux Nintendo profitent de spéciaux intéressants.
La sélection n’est pas gigantesque, mais Prime offre jusqu’à 41% de rabais sur plusieurs bons titres Nintendo Switch. Les voici!
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
-
79,99$54,96$
- Disponible ici
Ring Fit Adventure
-
99,99$74,96$
- Disponible ici
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
-
79,99$ 54,96$
- Disponible ici
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
-
79,99$54,96$
- Disponible ici
Mario Golf: Super Rush
-
79,99$52,24$
- Disponible ici
Metroid Dread
-
79,99$52,24$
- Disponible ici
Super Mario Maker 2
-
79,99$52,24$
- Disponible ici
Splatoon 2
-
79,99$52,49$
- Disponible ici
Bayonetta 3
-
79,99$49,89$
- Disponible ici