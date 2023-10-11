 Plusieurs rabais Prime Day sur des jeux Nintendo Switch | 24 heures
Plusieurs rabais Prime Day sur des jeux Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

Le jeu Super Mario Maker 2

Les rabais Prime Day sont arrivés, et certains jeux Nintendo profitent de spéciaux intéressants.

La sélection n’est pas gigantesque, mais Prime offre jusqu’à 41% de rabais sur plusieurs bons titres Nintendo Switch. Les voici!

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Ring Fit Adventure

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Metroid Dread

Super Mario Maker 2

Splatoon 2

Bayonetta 3

