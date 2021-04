Aucun signe de contagion après un concert-test de 5000 personnes en Espagne: possible au Québec?

Remember this? Results are in. Concert in Barcelona — 5000 people, KN95 type masks, and rapid tests at the door. 6 tested positive and were sent home. So far no infections! Airborne precautions + mass rapid testing worked. If it worked for a concert, it would work in workplaces. https://t.co/k3MJb1typ9 pic.twitter.com/ihKVL1Qly5